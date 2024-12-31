We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Abercrombie & Fitch is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abercrombie & Fitch is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, ANF has gained about 74.4% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 30.1%. As we can see, Abercrombie & Fitch is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 68.5%.
Over the past three months, Dutch Bros' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.2% this year, meaning that ANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Dutch Bros belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #80. The industry has moved +5.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Abercrombie & Fitch and Dutch Bros as they could maintain their solid performance.