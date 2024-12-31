We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Alvotech (ALVO) This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alvotech (ALVO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alvotech is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1020 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alvotech is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVO's full-year earnings has moved 54.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ALVO has gained about 10.4% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.1%. This means that Alvotech is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) . The stock is up 286.1% year-to-date.
For Adma Biologics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Alvotech belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 501 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.7% so far this year, so ALVO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Adma Biologics is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alvotech and Adma Biologics as they could maintain their solid performance.