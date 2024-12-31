Zoom Video Poised for Growth in 2025: Time to Buy the Stock?

Zoom Communications ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) stands at a pivotal moment in its evolution, transforming from a pure video conferencing provider into an AI-first work platform. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2025 performance underscores this transformation, with revenues reaching $1.178 billion, beating expectations and growing 3.6% year over year. The successful launch of AI Companion 2.0 demonstrates Zoom's commitment to innovation, with AI Companion Monthly Active Users growing an impressive 59% quarter over quarter and over 4 million accounts already enabled. Shares of Zoom have surged 41.6% in the past six months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 6.5%. The recent uptick in Zoom's stock price can be attributed to several factors, raising questions among investors about whether now is the time to buy the stock. 6-Month Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Enterprise Growth and Market Expansion
Enterprise momentum continues to build, with revenues growing 6% year over year and representing 59% of total revenues. The company has shown remarkable success in the upmarket segment, with nearly 4,000 customers contributing over $100,000 in trailing twelve-month revenues, marking a 7% year-over-year increase. This growth, coupled with the lowest-ever reported monthly churn rate of 2.7%, indicates strong customer retention and satisfaction.
Product Portfolio and AI Innovation
Zoom's expansion beyond its core meetings platform is yielding significant results. The Contact Center segment achieved a milestone with its largest-ever customer deployment of over 20,000 seats, while the total number of Contact Center customers surpassed 1,250, growing 82% year over year. The company's Workvivo platform has also gained substantial traction, with customer growth of 72% year over year, including significant wins with Fortune 10 companies. Workvivo was named
Meta Platform’s ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) only preferred migration partner for its customers as it retires Workplace from Meta. Financial Strength and Shareholder Returns
With approximately $7.7 billion in cash and marketable securities, Zoom maintains a robust financial position while delivering strong profitability. The company's non-GAAP operating margin of 38.9% demonstrates efficient operations, even as it invests in AI and platform development. The board's authorization of an additional $1.2 billion share repurchase program, bringing the total buyback capacity to $2 billion, reflects confidence in Zoom's future prospects and commitment to shareholder returns.
Competitive Position and Market Opportunity
While facing competition from tech giants like
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Cisco ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) , Zoom's innovative approach and customer-centric focus differentiate it in the market. The company's strategy of offering core AI features at no additional cost while monetizing advanced enterprise capabilities creates a compelling value proposition. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.38, though above the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 3.01, reflects the market's confidence in Zoom's growth potential and technological leadership. ZM’s P/S F-12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Growth Catalysts for 2025
Looking ahead, several catalysts support Zoom's growth trajectory. The upcoming release of Custom AI Companion add-ons for Healthcare and Education in early 2025, along with Zoom Workplace for Frontline, positions the company to tap into new market opportunities. The integration with major partners like ServiceNow and the expansion of AI capabilities provide additional growth vectors.
Financial Outlook
Zoom has raised its guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting revenues between $4.656 billion and $4.661 billion, representing approximately 2.9% year-over-year growth. The company expects to maintain an impressive operating margin of 39%, demonstrating its ability to balance growth with profitability.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 indicates 2.87% year-over-year revenue growth to $4.66 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.43 per share, suggesting a 4.22% rise year over year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research . Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Investment Recommendation
For investors seeking exposure to the evolving workplace technology sector, Zoom presents a compelling opportunity at current levels. The company's strong financial position, expanding product portfolio and leadership in AI innovation make it well-positioned to capture growth in 2025 and beyond. While valuation metrics may appear elevated, Zoom's strategic initiatives, improving growth metrics and robust profitability justify its premium. The combination of its AI-first strategy, enterprise momentum and new product initiatives creates multiple pathways for growth. With a clear monetization strategy for AI capabilities and strong customer adoption, now appears to be an opportune time for investors to consider adding Zoom stock to their portfolios ahead of potential appreciation in 2025. Zoom Video currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Zoom Video Poised for Growth in 2025: Time to Buy the Stock?
Zoom Communications (ZM - Free Report) stands at a pivotal moment in its evolution, transforming from a pure video conferencing provider into an AI-first work platform. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2025 performance underscores this transformation, with revenues reaching $1.178 billion, beating expectations and growing 3.6% year over year. The successful launch of AI Companion 2.0 demonstrates Zoom's commitment to innovation, with AI Companion Monthly Active Users growing an impressive 59% quarter over quarter and over 4 million accounts already enabled.
Shares of Zoom have surged 41.6% in the past six months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 6.5%. The recent uptick in Zoom's stock price can be attributed to several factors, raising questions among investors about whether now is the time to buy the stock.
6-Month Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Enterprise Growth and Market Expansion
Enterprise momentum continues to build, with revenues growing 6% year over year and representing 59% of total revenues. The company has shown remarkable success in the upmarket segment, with nearly 4,000 customers contributing over $100,000 in trailing twelve-month revenues, marking a 7% year-over-year increase. This growth, coupled with the lowest-ever reported monthly churn rate of 2.7%, indicates strong customer retention and satisfaction.
Product Portfolio and AI Innovation
Zoom's expansion beyond its core meetings platform is yielding significant results. The Contact Center segment achieved a milestone with its largest-ever customer deployment of over 20,000 seats, while the total number of Contact Center customers surpassed 1,250, growing 82% year over year. The company's Workvivo platform has also gained substantial traction, with customer growth of 72% year over year, including significant wins with Fortune 10 companies. Workvivo was named Meta Platform’s (META - Free Report) only preferred migration partner for its customers as it retires Workplace from Meta.
Financial Strength and Shareholder Returns
With approximately $7.7 billion in cash and marketable securities, Zoom maintains a robust financial position while delivering strong profitability. The company's non-GAAP operating margin of 38.9% demonstrates efficient operations, even as it invests in AI and platform development. The board's authorization of an additional $1.2 billion share repurchase program, bringing the total buyback capacity to $2 billion, reflects confidence in Zoom's future prospects and commitment to shareholder returns.
Competitive Position and Market Opportunity
While facing competition from tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Cisco (CSCO - Free Report) , Zoom's innovative approach and customer-centric focus differentiate it in the market. The company's strategy of offering core AI features at no additional cost while monetizing advanced enterprise capabilities creates a compelling value proposition. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.38, though above the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 3.01, reflects the market's confidence in Zoom's growth potential and technological leadership.
ZM’s P/S F-12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Growth Catalysts for 2025
Looking ahead, several catalysts support Zoom's growth trajectory. The upcoming release of Custom AI Companion add-ons for Healthcare and Education in early 2025, along with Zoom Workplace for Frontline, positions the company to tap into new market opportunities. The integration with major partners like ServiceNow and the expansion of AI capabilities provide additional growth vectors.
Financial Outlook
Zoom has raised its guidance for fiscal 2025, projecting revenues between $4.656 billion and $4.661 billion, representing approximately 2.9% year-over-year growth. The company expects to maintain an impressive operating margin of 39%, demonstrating its ability to balance growth with profitability.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 indicates 2.87% year-over-year revenue growth to $4.66 billion. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.43 per share, suggesting a 4.22% rise year over year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Investment Recommendation
For investors seeking exposure to the evolving workplace technology sector, Zoom presents a compelling opportunity at current levels. The company's strong financial position, expanding product portfolio and leadership in AI innovation make it well-positioned to capture growth in 2025 and beyond. While valuation metrics may appear elevated, Zoom's strategic initiatives, improving growth metrics and robust profitability justify its premium. The combination of its AI-first strategy, enterprise momentum and new product initiatives creates multiple pathways for growth. With a clear monetization strategy for AI capabilities and strong customer adoption, now appears to be an opportune time for investors to consider adding Zoom stock to their portfolios ahead of potential appreciation in 2025. Zoom Video currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.