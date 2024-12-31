Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (
VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) closed at $39.60, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier's shares have seen a decrease of 9.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Verizon Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 2.78% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.4 billion, indicating a 0.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $134.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.12% and +0.35%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Verizon Communications is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.51 for its industry.
Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Wireless National industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.42.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $39.60, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
The largest U.S. cellphone carrier's shares have seen a decrease of 9.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Verizon Communications will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, up 2.78% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.4 billion, indicating a 0.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $134.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.12% and +0.35%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Verizon Communications is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.51 for its industry.
Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 3.42 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Wireless National industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.42.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.