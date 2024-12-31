We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celestica (CLS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $93.82, indicating a -1.35% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
The the stock of electronics manufacturing services company has risen by 11.57% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celestica in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.04, reflecting a 36.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.5 billion, up 16.65% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.44% and +20.55%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Celestica boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celestica has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.96, so one might conclude that Celestica is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.