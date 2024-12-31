JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $239.32, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.48 billion, indicating a 4.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.82 per share and revenue of $174.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.96% and +10.59%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.77% downward. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 3.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $239.32, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 15, 2025. In that report, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $3.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.77%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.48 billion, indicating a 4.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.82 per share and revenue of $174.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.96% and +10.59%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.77% downward. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that JPM has a PEG ratio of 3.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.