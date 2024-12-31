Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Robinhood Markets, Inc. (
HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) standing at $38.28, reflecting a -1.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
The the stock of company has risen by 3.94% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 733.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $791.15 million, up 67.97% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +231.15% and +46.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.67% higher within the past month. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.65. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.78.
We can additionally observe that HOOD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

