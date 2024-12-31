NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw NextEra Energy (
NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) ending at $71.76, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co.'s shares have seen a decrease of 8.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's loss of 7.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.52 billion, indicating a 5.26% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $26.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.57% and -6.32%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, NextEra Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.5, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that NEE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
