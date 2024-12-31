Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (
XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $105.76, indicating a -0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
The oil and natural gas company's stock has dropped by 9.73% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.65%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $88.79 billion, indicating a 5.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.95 per share and a revenue of $354.96 billion, indicating changes of -16.49% and +3.01%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.14% increase. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
