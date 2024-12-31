Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (
MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $135.60, demonstrating a -0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 13.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 92.96% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.93 billion, indicating a 13.29% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.02 per share and revenue of $138.87 billion, indicating changes of -57.6% and -7.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.21% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.49, so one might conclude that Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can additionally observe that MPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
