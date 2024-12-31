Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (
DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) closed at $60.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
The the stock of airline has fallen by 4.01% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 6.6% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 10, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.77, signifying a 38.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.99 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $61.07 billion, indicating changes of -2.72% and +5.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Right now, Delta Air Lines possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.29.
It's also important to note that DAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.99.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
