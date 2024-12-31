We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed at $60.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Aptiv PLC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.62, reflecting a 15.71% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.88 billion, indicating a 0.72% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $19.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.54% and -1.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aptiv PLC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Aptiv PLC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.61.
We can additionally observe that APTV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.