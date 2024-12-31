We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.25, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.19%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen a decrease of 3.42% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.94% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of AGNC Investment will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 30% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $215.5 million, indicating a 928.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $314 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.67% and +227.64%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, AGNC Investment is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.93 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.