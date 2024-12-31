We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allstate (ALL) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Allstate (ALL - Free Report) reached $192.55, with a -0.64% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Shares of the insurer witnessed a loss of 6.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allstate in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.70, showcasing a 2.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.71 billion, indicating a 12.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.27 per share and a revenue of $64.32 billion, indicating changes of +1612.63% and +12.07%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Allstate. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Right now, Allstate possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Allstate is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.5.
We can additionally observe that ALL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ALL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.