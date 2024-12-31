Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Silicon Motion (
SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) standing at $54.60, reflecting a -0.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 3.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Silicon Motion will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Silicon Motion is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.65 million, down 2.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $809.04 million. These totals would mark changes of +43.61% and +26.58%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Silicon Motion is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
With respect to valuation, Silicon Motion is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.
It's also important to note that SIMO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know
