AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AZZ (
AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) closed at $81.33, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.
The the stock of electrical equipment maker has fallen by 11.9% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 8, 2025. On that day, AZZ is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.72%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $400.28 million, indicating a 4.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.49% decrease. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.
It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
AZZ (AZZ) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) closed at $81.33, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.
The the stock of electrical equipment maker has fallen by 11.9% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AZZ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 8, 2025. On that day, AZZ is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.72%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $400.28 million, indicating a 4.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +4.63%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AZZ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.49% decrease. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.
It's also important to note that AZZ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Manufacturing - Electronics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.