We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Comcast (CMCSA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $37.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 12.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comcast in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.88, signifying a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.64 billion, reflecting a 1.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $123.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +1.56%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% downward. Comcast is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Comcast is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.
Investors should also note that CMCSA has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Cable Television industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.74.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CMCSA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.