Amgen (AMGN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) closed at $259.30, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 7.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.97, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.82 billion, indicating a 7.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
AMGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.53 per share and revenue of $33.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.72% and +17.65%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Amgen. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.11% upward. Currently, Amgen is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.21.
We can additionally observe that AMGN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Amgen (AMGN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
