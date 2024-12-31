We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $32.39, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and utility holding company had lost 6.9% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 7.54% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PPL in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion, up 3.34% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and a revenue of $8.14 billion, representing changes of +7.5% and -2.11%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PPL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PPL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, PPL is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.5.
Also, we should mention that PPL has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.