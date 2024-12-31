Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (
KD Quick Quote KD - Free Report) standing at $34.53, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 920% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.82 billion, reflecting a 2.87% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, representing changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.61, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that KD currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Moves -0.86%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) standing at $34.53, reflecting a -0.86% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 920% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.82 billion, reflecting a 2.87% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, representing changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.61, so one might conclude that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that KD currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.