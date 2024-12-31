We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AppFolio (APPF) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed at $247.23, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the property management software maker had lost 1.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.09%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $200.01 million, reflecting a 16.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $790.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +157.89% and +27.42%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AppFolio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, AppFolio is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.55, which means AppFolio is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.