Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (
BMI Quick Quote BMI - Free Report) closed at $214.25, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 0.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $198.92 million, reflecting a 9.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Badger Meter is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.32, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) closed at $214.25, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 0.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $198.92 million, reflecting a 9.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million. These totals would mark changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Badger Meter is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.32, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.