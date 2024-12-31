Motorola Soars 48.1% in the Past Year: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of
Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) have surged 48.1% in the past year, compared with the S&P 500 composite and the sub-industry’s growth of 26.4% and 26.2%, respectively. MSI’s stock price appreciation is driven by healthy demand trends in various end markets, a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Closing last session at $463.59, down from its 52-week high of $507.82. Does this recent pullback indicate a buying opportunity? Let us evaluate the pros and cons of MSI and decide the best course of action for your portfolio.
Growth Drivers
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer with strong market positions in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear and government communications. It develops and services analogue and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. By acquiring 911 Datamaster, Inc., Motorola expanded its command center solutions portfolio, enhancing its ability to streamline organizational workflows and transition to NG9-1-1 technologies. This acquisition has bolstered its technical capabilities, enabling it to offer advanced features such as interactive text messaging and policy-based routing based on location, ultimately enhancing emergency support services. Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. It witnessed a healthy demand for video security products and services during third-quarter 2024 and remains well poised to maintain this growth momentum with a diversified portfolio. It introduced CirrusCentral Core land mobile radio systems that allow managers to access their secondary core virtually, eliminating the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical backup core site. In addition, the successful integration of its cloud video security platform, Avigilon Blue, with CommandCentral Aware software has enabled public safety agencies to better manage and monitor video feeds and camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. Motorola’s VB400 body-worn cameras are also increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers. Such innovative products are likely to generate a steady revenue stream for the company in the upcoming quarters. Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 9.31%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.58 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell). ABR is the calculated average of actual recommendations made by brokerage firms and portends the future potential of the stock. Challenges Lie Ahead for MSI
Motorola’s debt-laden balance sheet is a concern. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $5.67 billion of long-term debt. Although Motorola has no near-term debt maturities or pension debt obligations, the stock looks more leveraged than the industry. Motorola currently has a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.23 of the industry. A highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate the company's financial obligations and hurt profitability. The times’ interest earned is up to 9.5, relative to 5.7 for the industry. Motorola has a dividend payout rate of 31% compared with 37.1% of the industry.
Although we remain optimistic about Motorola's growth-by-acquisition strategy, costs associated with the mergers limit bottom-line growth. Higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of new Enterprise Resource Planning system is hurting the company's cash from operations. Motorola's cash flow yield has declined from 9.52% at 2014-end to 2.2% at present, indicating under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management. End Note
With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSI appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. It is also trading at premium valuation metrics and investors could wait for a better entry point to capitalize on its long-term fundamentals. Consequently, it might not be prudent to bet on the stock at the moment.
Key Picks Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Ranks of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resources and finance management.
Image: Bigstock
Motorola Soars 48.1% in the Past Year: What's Driving the Stock?
Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) have surged 48.1% in the past year, compared with the S&P 500 composite and the sub-industry’s growth of 26.4% and 26.2%, respectively. MSI’s stock price appreciation is driven by healthy demand trends in various end markets, a flexible business model and solid cash flow.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Closing last session at $463.59, down from its 52-week high of $507.82. Does this recent pullback indicate a buying opportunity? Let us evaluate the pros and cons of MSI and decide the best course of action for your portfolio.
Growth Drivers
Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Motorola is a leading communications equipment manufacturer with strong market positions in bar code scanning, wireless infrastructure gear and government communications. It develops and services analogue and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. By acquiring 911 Datamaster, Inc., Motorola expanded its command center solutions portfolio, enhancing its ability to streamline organizational workflows and transition to NG9-1-1 technologies. This acquisition has bolstered its technical capabilities, enabling it to offer advanced features such as interactive text messaging and policy-based routing based on location, ultimately enhancing emergency support services.
Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. It witnessed a healthy demand for video security products and services during third-quarter 2024 and remains well poised to maintain this growth momentum with a diversified portfolio. It introduced CirrusCentral Core land mobile radio systems that allow managers to access their secondary core virtually, eliminating the need for public safety agencies to maintain a physical backup core site.
In addition, the successful integration of its cloud video security platform, Avigilon Blue, with CommandCentral Aware software has enabled public safety agencies to better manage and monitor video feeds and camera networks through the latest software-as-a-service offering. Motorola’s VB400 body-worn cameras are also increasingly being deployed across the globe to boost the security of police officers. Such innovative products are likely to generate a steady revenue stream for the company in the upcoming quarters.
Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 9.31%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.58 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell). ABR is the calculated average of actual recommendations made by brokerage firms and portends the future potential of the stock.
Challenges Lie Ahead for MSI
Motorola’s debt-laden balance sheet is a concern. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents with $5.67 billion of long-term debt. Although Motorola has no near-term debt maturities or pension debt obligations, the stock looks more leveraged than the industry. Motorola currently has a debt-to-capital ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.23 of the industry. A highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate the company's financial obligations and hurt profitability. The times’ interest earned is up to 9.5, relative to 5.7 for the industry. Motorola has a dividend payout rate of 31% compared with 37.1% of the industry.
Although we remain optimistic about Motorola's growth-by-acquisition strategy, costs associated with the mergers limit bottom-line growth. Higher working capital requirement due to the implementation of new Enterprise Resource Planning system is hurting the company's cash from operations. Motorola's cash flow yield has declined from 9.52% at 2014-end to 2.2% at present, indicating under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management.
End Note
With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSI appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. It is also trading at premium valuation metrics and investors could wait for a better entry point to capitalize on its long-term fundamentals. Consequently, it might not be prudent to bet on the stock at the moment.
Key Picks
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Ranks of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Workday Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.
WDAY is a top supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resources and finance management.