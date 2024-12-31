We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy City Office REIT (CIO) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is City Office REIT (CIO - Free Report) . CIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
CIO is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CIO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.11. Within the past year, CIO's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.74.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CIO has a P/CF ratio of 3.95. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.26. Within the past 12 months, CIO's P/CF has been as high as 4.96 and as low as 2.61, with a median of 3.64.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in City Office REIT's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.