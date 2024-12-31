We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Robinhood Markets (HOOD) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Robinhood Markets, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, HOOD has moved about 200.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 20% on average. This means that Robinhood Markets, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bankinter SA (BKNIY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Bankinter SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Robinhood Markets, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.7% so far this year, so HOOD is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +11.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Robinhood Markets, Inc. and Bankinter SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.