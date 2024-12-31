We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICAGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ICAGY has returned about 97.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -2.7%. This means that International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) . The stock is up 44.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, JetBlue Airways' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32% so far this year, meaning that ICAGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. JetBlue Airways is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and JetBlue Airways. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.