Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Perdoceo Education (PRDO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Perdoceo Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Perdoceo Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRDO's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, PRDO has returned 49.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.7%. As we can see, Perdoceo Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106.2%.
The consensus estimate for Revolve Group's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, so PRDO is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Revolve Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #47. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.8%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Perdoceo Education and Revolve Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.