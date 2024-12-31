Zebra Technologies to Buy Photoneo & Boost Product Portfolio

Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) recently announced its plan to acquire Photoneo, a market leader in the 3D machine vision solutions industry. The financial terms of the proposed buyout have been kept under wraps. ZBRA’s shares lost 1.3% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $383.85. Based in Slovakia, Photoneo is engaged in developing robotic vision and intelligence solutions. The company is well-known for manufacturing advanced 3D cameras with the world’s highest resolution and accuracy features. Photoneo’s intelligent robots enable companies from the food, automotive, logistics and e-commerce industries to boost their efficiency of manufacturing, fulfillment and assembly processes. Acquisition Rationale
The latest buyout is in sync with Zebra’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. The buyout will enable the company to combine Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions with its advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing capabilities. This will enable ZBRA to enhance its portfolio of 3D machine vision solutions and address customers’ several challenges in high-value applications. This includes bin picking, depalletizing and inspecting objects utilized in logistics, automotive manufacturing and other industries.
Management expects the transaction to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, conditioned on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions. Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Zebra is focusing on advancing digital capabilities, optimizing the supply chain and expanding data analytics capabilities to engage with its customers. Higher sales of mobile computing and data capture solutions are supporting the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales. Higher sales for printing solutions and RFID products are also boosting the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment.
In the past year, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's shares have gained 40.4%, in line with the
