Will Healthy Segmental Performance Aid Apogee's Q3 Earnings?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG Quick Quote APOG - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 7, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apogee's third-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year fall of 7.3%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Apogee’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.7%.
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Apogee this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Apogee is 0.00%. Zacks Rank: APOG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Factors Likely to Have Shaped APOG’s Q3 Performance
Apogee’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the ongoing momentum in the Architectural Services segment over the past few quarters. The impacts of improved pricing and product mix (reflecting the company’s strategic shift toward more premium products) are likely to get reflected in the segment’s top-line results in the quarter under review.
The Architectural Glass segment has been gaining from an improved sales mix, productivity benefits from its Lean program and stronger pricing. This is likely to have improved the company’s margin in the third fiscal quarter. However, Apogee has anticipated inflationary pressures to persist throughout fiscal 2025. Apart from this, the company has been bearing the brunt of supply-chain disruptions. Labor constraints at some of its facilities have created a hindrance and are likely to have impacted its production levels in the quarter under review. Interest costs and healthcare costs are also anticipated to be headwinds in the upcoming quarters. These headwinds are likely to have impacted the fiscal third quarter’s margins. Apogee Stock’s Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 35.5% in the past year against the
industry’s 13.7% decline.
