NCNO Stock Price Increases 9% in 6 Months: Should You Buy It Now?
nCino (NCNO - Free Report) shares have returned 8.9% over the past six months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 5.4% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s return of 13.3%.
The underperformance can be attributed to intense competition in the fintech industry, particularly from companies offering similar cloud-based solutions to financial institutions. Potential integration challenges from recent acquisitions have further contributed to NCNO's struggles.
However, the company reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues and year-over-year subscription revenue growth on Dec. 4. Improved operating margins and business expansions highlight its robust growth potential.
These factors have enabled NCNO to outperform its peers, including AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) , Inseego (INSG - Free Report) and PagerDuty (PD - Free Report) , over the same period.
nCino Inc. Price and Consensus
nCino Inc. price-consensus-chart | nCino Inc. Quote
AudioEye, Inseego and PagerDuty shares have declined 16.8%, 17.8% and 19.8% respectively, over the past six months.
NCNO’s Prospects Ride on Customer Expansion & Acquisitions
nCino serves a robust and diverse customer base, with 1,850 clients across 16 countries. This extensive international footprint reflects its ability to cater to a wide range of industries and markets.
In the fiscal third quarter, nCino secured more than 30 multi-solution deals and generated a higher volume of gross bookings from new customers than in the previous two quarters combined.
The company secured major deals, including an expansion with a top-40 U.S. bank for commercial and small business lending, and signed its largest customer in Japan — Tokushima Taisho Bank, highlighting strong demand for its solutions across diverse markets.
nCino completed the acquisition of FullCircl in November 2024. This acquisition is expected to enhance NCNO's product offerings and expand its market presence in the EMEA region.
The company completed the acquisition of Integrated Lending Technologies in April 2024, strengthening its capabilities in the lending technology space.
In March 2024, the company acquired DocFox, a solution provider for automating onboarding experiences in commercial and business banking.
NCNO’s 2025 Outlook Looks Promising
For fiscal 2025, revenues are projected between $539 million and $541 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $540.08 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.33%.
NCNO expects non-GAAP earnings of 72-73 cents per share.
The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, which has moved up 4 cents over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 42%.
nCino’s Zacks Rank
NCNO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now.