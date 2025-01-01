Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (
WFC Quick Quote WFC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $70.24, demonstrating a -0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 6.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wells Fargo in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.33, indicating a 3.1% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.5 billion, showing a 0.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.28 per share and a revenue of $82.61 billion, indicating changes of -2.76% and +0.02%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Wells Fargo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.
Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.44 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
