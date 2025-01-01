UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) closed at $505.86, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer witnessed a loss of 16.55% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UnitedHealth Group in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.74, marking a 9.42% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $101.88 billion, showing a 7.89% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $27.61 per share and revenue of $401.88 billion, indicating changes of +9.91% and +8.14%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. UnitedHealth Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, UnitedHealth Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.35.
We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.92 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
