Cava Group (CAVA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) standing at $112.80, reflecting a +1.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 20.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cava Group in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Cava Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.52 million, indicating a 27.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $961.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +138.1% and +31.99%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cava Group is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Cava Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 223.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.