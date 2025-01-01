We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $22.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
The company's stock has dropped by 7.18% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 252.17% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $431.77 million, indicating a 29.13% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.71 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -517.07% and -18.26%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Unity Software Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.