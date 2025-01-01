Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (
MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) closed at $125.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
Shares of the investment bank witnessed a loss of 4.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.69% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Morgan Stanley in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 16, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.65 billion, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.36 per share and a revenue of $60.17 billion, signifying shifts of +34.8% and +11.14%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.
We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
