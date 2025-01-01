We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.44, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 11.19% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.48 billion, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $54.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.23% and +1.98%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Tyson Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.29.
One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.