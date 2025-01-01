We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $149.55, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
The kidney dialysis provider's stock has dropped by 8.52% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.21, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.71 per share and a revenue of $12.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.64% and +5.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for DaVita HealthCare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, DaVita HealthCare holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.55 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.