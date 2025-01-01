Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) closed at $15.23, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $282.69 million, up 17.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.49, so one might conclude that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that LSPD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
