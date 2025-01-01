Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Alaska Air Group (
ALK Quick Quote ALK - Free Report) reached $64.75, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
The the stock of airline has risen by 22.03% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alaska Air Group in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.49 billion, indicating a 36.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.35 per share and a revenue of $11.8 billion, representing changes of -3.97% and +13.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% higher within the past month. Alaska Air Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Alaska Air Group is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.32, so one might conclude that Alaska Air Group is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that ALK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
