Dutch Bros (BROS) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) closed at $52.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
The the stock of drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor has fallen by 3.58% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dutch Bros in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 50% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $319.28 million, reflecting a 25.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +30.21%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. Dutch Bros is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dutch Bros has a Forward P/E ratio of 116.04 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.65 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that BROS has a PEG ratio of 3.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
