We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Doximity (DOCS) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Doximity (DOCS - Free Report) standing at $53.39, reflecting a -0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
Shares of the medical social networking site have appreciated by 0.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Doximity in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 13.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $152.44 million, up 12.69% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.14 per share and a revenue of $539.15 million, demonstrating changes of +20% and +13.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Doximity is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Doximity is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.95. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.25.
Meanwhile, DOCS's PEG ratio is currently 3.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.