Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reached $17.30, with a -0.23% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Shares of the jeans maker have depreciated by 4.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 6.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.72 billion, showing a 4.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Levi Strauss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Levi Strauss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.
Investors should also note that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.