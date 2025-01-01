We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rithm (RITM) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Rithm (RITM - Free Report) closed at $10.83, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.95% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 5.69% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rithm in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 11.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 73.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.95 per share and a revenue of $4.34 billion, signifying shifts of -5.34% and +20.01%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Rithm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.05% higher. As of now, Rithm holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Rithm is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.1 for its industry.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.