Should ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (
EQL Quick Quote EQL - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/07/2009.
The fund is sponsored by Alps. It has amassed assets over $400.80 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.78%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Spdr Fund (
XLY Quick Quote XLY - Free Report) accounts for about 9.91% of total assets, followed by Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund ( XLC Quick Quote XLC - Free Report) and Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 91.79% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
EQL seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index before fees and expenses. The NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.
The ETF return is roughly 0% so far this year and is up about 16.38% in the last one year (as of 01/01/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $107.45 and $133.20.
The ETF has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 15.30% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, EQL is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $584.39 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $621.77 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
