Is Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend category of the market, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/03/2010.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco, and has been able to amass over $567.05 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend. GRPM, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P MIDCAP 400 GARP INDEX .
The S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index seeks to track companies with consistent fundamental growth, reasonable valuation, solid financial strength, and strong earning power.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.95%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 26.30% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector; Industrials and Energy round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Lantheus Holdings Inc accounts for about 3.06% of the fund's total assets, followed by Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV) and Aaon Inc (AAON).
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 25.04% of GRPM's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has gained about 0% so far, and is up about 15.69% over the last 12 months (as of 01/01/2025). GRPM has traded between $95.44 and $126.41 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.20 and standard deviation of 19.03% for the trailing three-year period. With about 60 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) tracks CRSP US Mid Cap Index and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) tracks S&P MidCap 400 Index. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $71.37 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $94.75 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
