Is AGDYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Having trouble finding a High Yield - Bonds fund? AB High Income Fund Adviser (AGDYX) is a potential starting point.
AGDYX Quick Quote AGDYX - Free Report) is a potential starting point. AGDYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
We note that AGDYX is a High Yield - Bonds option, which is an area loaded with different investment choices. High Yield - Bonds funds are often known as " junk " bonds since they are below investment grade. This means they are at an elevated risk of default, at least when compared to their investment grade peers. On the plus side, junk bonds generally pay out higher yields, all while posing similar interest rate risks as we see with their investment grade counterparts.
History of Fund/Manager
AllianceBernstein is based in New York, NY, and is the manager of AGDYX. The AB High Income Fund Adviser made its debut in January of 2008 and AGDYX has managed to accumulate roughly $2.05 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 4.07%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.8%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 12.86%, the standard deviation of AGDYX over the past three years is 8.36%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 11.38% compared to the category average of 13.93%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
With a beta of 0.16, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, AGDYX has a positive alpha of 4.35, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Ratings
Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, AGDYX has 21.03% in medium quality bonds, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund's junk bond component-bonds rated 'BB' or below-is at 69.57%, giving AGDYX an average quality of BBB. This means that it focuses on medium quality securities.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, AGDYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.65% compared to the category average of 0.94%. So, AGDYX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, AB High Income Fund Adviser ( AGDYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.
This could just be the start of your research on AGDYX in the High Yield - Bonds category.
