Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Cambiar Opportunity I(CAMWX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. CAMWX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. CAMWX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.36%.
Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth R(FGSKX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FGSKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 18.02%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier(TRCPX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRCPX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TRCPX has an expense ratio of 0.56%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 11.93% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.