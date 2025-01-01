Curious about RPM International (RPM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, RPM International (
RPM Quick Quote RPM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.78 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RPM International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $673.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' will likely reach $172.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' at $561.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should arrive at $375.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' to come in at $97.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $96.40 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' will reach $16.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.92 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' should come in at $64.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $60.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' stands at $105.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $99.61 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for RPM International here>>> Over the past month, RPM International shares have recorded returns of -11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RPM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
