Are Investors Undervaluing Konica Minolta (KNCAY) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Konica Minolta (KNCAY - Free Report) . KNCAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.96. Over the past 52 weeks, KNCAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 70.07 and as low as 11.89, with a median of 18.54.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KNCAY has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.44.
Another great Office Automation and Equipment stock you could consider is Ricoh Co. (RICOY - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Furthermore, Ricoh Co. holds a P/B ratio of 0.97 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is -2.54. RICOY's P/B has been as high as 1.03, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.76 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Konica Minolta and Ricoh Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that KNCAY and RICOY is an impressive value stock right now.