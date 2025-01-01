We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is First Horizon (FHN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) . FHN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 16. Over the past year, FHN's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.90 and as low as 9.15, with a median of 10.23.
Investors will also notice that FHN has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FHN's industry has an average PEG of 1.51 right now. Over the last 12 months, FHN's PEG has been as high as 4.40 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 3.06.
We should also highlight that FHN has a P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. FHN's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 0.99, over the past year.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FHN has a P/S ratio of 2.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.16.
Finally, investors should note that FHN has a P/CF ratio of 12.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.77. FHN's P/CF has been as high as 13.01 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 9.48, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that First Horizon is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FHN feels like a great value stock at the moment.